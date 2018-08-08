Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
School massacre commission to discuss campus safety
by The Associated Press
Posted Aug 8, 2018 8:17 am EDT
SUNRISE, Fla. – The state commission investigating the Florida school massacre will discuss improving campus safety and hear about education and health privacy laws.
The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission begins its monthly two-day meeting Wednesday. The 14 members will hear from experts on “school hardening” and state and federal privacy laws.
On Thursday, the commission will discuss school shootings nationally and the Florida Department of Children and Families’ response to calls regarding suspect Nikolas Cruz. They will also consider how many school police officers should be assigned to larger campuses and their duties. They will then have a closed session on Cruz’s educational, medical and mental health history.
The commission must file a report by Jan. 1.
Cruz is charged with killing 17 at the school Feb. 14.
