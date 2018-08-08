Man suffers serious injuries in Scarborough stabbing

A man in his 20s is in hospital after a stabbing in Scarborough on Wednesday evening.

Toronto police responded to a call at around 6:30 p.m. in the Bay Mills Boulevard and Birchmount Road area.

Paramedics told 680 NEWS the man was stabbed multiple times and his injuries are “very serious”.

A forensics team is now aiding with the investigation.

Police are searching for two suspects, both described as black males in their 20s and approximately 5 feet ten inches tall.

One suspect was wearing a gray sweater and blue pants and the other was wearing a blue sweater.