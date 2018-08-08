Police respond to report of gunfire at suburban NYC hospital

VALHALLA, N.Y. – Gunfire has been reported at a New York City suburban hospital and police are at the scene.

Westchester County Police told WCBS Radio that there had been an “active shooter situation” Wednesday but it is now under control.

Little information was immediately available from authorities regarding what happened.

Photos posted on The Journal News and social media show police blocking the entrance to Westchester Medical Center as hospital workers in lab coats and scrubs gathered outside it.

There was no immediate word on any injuries.