Magna International logs higher income, share prices in second quarter

AURORA, Ont. – Magna International Inc. says its recorded $626 million in net income during the second quarter, or $1.77 in diluted earnings per share.

The Aurora, Ont., auto parts maker, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says the figures are an improvement from $548 million in net income and $1.44 per share in the same quarter of 2017.

The company says share prices rose during the three-month period ending June 30 primarily due to U.S. tax reforms and the favourable impact of a reduced share count.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share grew 15 per cent to $1.67 compared to $1.45 in the second quarter of 2017. Magna says it returned $844 million to shareholders through repurchases and dividends.

Magna also reports that sales during the quarter amounted to $10.28 billion, an increase of 12 per cent over 2017 thanks to growth in each of its operating segments.

Magna says its light vehicle production increased seven per cent in Europe and was essentially unchanged in North America.

Companies in this story: (TSX:MG)