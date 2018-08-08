Lawyer: hunger-striking Ukraine filmmaker increasingly frail

MOSCOW – The lawyer for a Ukrainian filmmaker on hunger strike in prison in Russia says his client is increasingly frail.

Wednesday marks the 87th day that Oleg Sentsov has been refusing food in a Russian prison. Sentsov is demanding that he and 64 other Ukrainians imprisoned in Russia whom he calls political prisoners be released.

His lawyer Dmitry Dinze said after visiting him Tuesday that Sentsov has a very low hemoglobin level, resulting in anemia and a slow heartbeat of about 40 beats per minute.

Sentsov is an opponent of Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea and he was sentenced in 2015 to 20 years for conspiracy to commit terrorism, charges he denies. Sentsov has refused to seek a pardon from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Western nations have campaigned for Sentsov’s release.