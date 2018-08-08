Loading articles...

Man critically injured in stabbing near Kingston and Lawrence

A Toronto police cruiser is seen in an undated file photo. CITYNEWS

A man in his 50s is in hospital in critical condition after a stabbing in Toronto’s east end on Wednesday.

Police were called about the incident around 12:30 p.m. and found the man in the lobby of a building near Kingston Road and Lawrence Avenue East.

He was taken to Sunnybrook hospital with life-threatening injuries.

With the help of police dogs, officers tracked down and arrested a male suspect.

