Hamilton paramedics charged in Good Samaritan death have been fired: union

Two Hamilton paramedics accused of failing to properly care for a 19-year-old Good Samaritan last year have been fired, their union says.

Last week, Steven Snively, 53, and Christopher Marchant, 29, were charged with failure to provide the necessaries of life to Yosif Al-Hasnawi, who was shot on Dec. 2 while helping a man who was being accosted outside his mosque.

Witnesses said Snively and Marchant accused Al-Hasnawi of pretending his wounds were worse than they were and of taking too long to treat and transport the young man to hospital.

Niagara regional police were asked to investigate the way the paramedics handled the case.

After a seven-month investigation, the pair was arrested and charged.

OPSEU Local 256 President Mario Posteraro said the City of Hamilton had fired Sinvely and Marchant on Wednesday.

“The employer had a number options it could have exercised while the criminal charges were being dealt with through the courts,” he said in a statement.

“Instead, they decided to throw two of their paramedics ‘under the bus’ by terminating their employment less than one week after the NRPS laid criminal charges against the two paramedics.”

Posteraro said the union would be grieving the termination.

“This latest action sends a disappointing and unfortunate message to the City of Hamilton’s paramedics and all paramedics provincially that bad patient outcomes may not only result in criminal charges, but now termination of employment as well.”

Shortly after Al-Hasnawi’s death, Hamilton police charged one man with second-degree murder and another with accessory after the fact.

Al-Hasnawi’s family has filed a $10-million civil lawsuit against paramedics, police and St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton and the men charged in the shooting, alleging negligence and incompetence.

Related content:

2 Hamilton paramedics charged in 2017 death of Good Samaritan

Key witness located in Good Samaritan homicide case: Hamilton police

Family of 19-year-old Good Samaritan killed in Hamilton sues paramedics