2 men rescued from flooded elevator in the Junction

Toronto police mounted a dramatic rescue in the city’s west-end on Tuesday night to save two men from a flooded elevator as the city was being drenched by heavy rain.

Emergency crews arrived at the scene at Alliance Avenue and Rockcliffe Boulevard in the Junction about six minutes after a frantic 911 call was made.

The elevator was stuck in the basement of a commercial building and was almost filled with water when officers arrived on scene.

The officers could hear the men calling for help from inside the flooded basement, which was under construction at the time of the storm.

“The officers had to swim into the basement area and try to locate a crowbar in order to pry this elevator door open,” police spokeswoman Katrina Arrogante explained.

Arrogante said the water level has risen to six feet and there was only one foot of air space left.

She said the men kept their heads above the water by standing on handrails inside the elevator.

Neither of the men were injured.

The heavy rain caused flash flooding, street closures and several cars to be trapped in flooded underpasses, including one incident where the police marine unit rescued people from four cars trapped at a downtown underpass.

Environment Canada had issued a special weather statement, saying between 50 and 100 millimetres of rain was expected in some areas, particularly near the lakeshore.

The agency said more than 64 millimetres of rain had fallen at Billy Bishop Airport just south of the downtown core in only two hours. By the time the rainfall has stopped, 72 millimetres had fallen.