1 dead, 3 injured in Hamilton shooting

One man is dead and three other people are injured after an overnight shooting in Hamilton.

Police were called to the area of East Avenue North and King Street just after 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Upon arrival, they found a man shot in the head and a woman suffering from a serious gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead in hospital.

A short time later, two other men took themselves to hospital with gunshot wounds. They were seriously hurt but their injuries are not life-threatening.

There’s no word on suspects at this time.