Calgary man charged in three deaths appears in court; found fit to stand trial

CALGARY – A Calgary man charged in the killing his parents and girlfriend has been found fit to stand trial.

Dustin Duthie, 25, appeared in a Calgary court Wednesday on three counts of second-degree murder.

Duthie, dressed in a blue prison jumpsuit, didn’t speak during his brief appearance. He’s been released from the Rockyview General Hospital where he was on suicide watch.

He was examined by forensic psychiatrist Dr. George Duska who determined Duthie understands the charges he faces and is mentally able to stand trial.

The accused still doesn’t have an appointed lawyer, so the matter has been put over until Aug. 29.

The dead have been identified as Taylor Toller, who was Duthie’s girlfriend, his mother Shawn Boshuck and his stepfather Alan Pennylegion.

Police were called to two homes on July 31, one in the southeast community of Applewood and another in the northwest community of Hidden Valley.

Investigators believe Toller died around July 26.

Court documents allege Boshuck and Pennylegion were killed the same day they were found.

Police have said it appeared the deaths were connected, but no motive has been confirmed.

