As Saudi medical residents face recall home, questions remain about impact on Canada

MONTREAL – Health officials are trying to determine the consequences to hospitals across the country after Saudi Arabia demanded as many as 800 Saudi doctors and residents leave Canada and return home.

Saudi Arabia suspended diplomatic relations and imposed a series of measures aimed at hurting Canada economically on Sunday in response to a federal government tweet criticizing the Saudis for the arrest of social activists.

The Saudi government has recalled all of its students studying in Canada, including its medical students, who make up the vast majority of trainees in the country, according to the Saudi Arabian Cultural Bureau in Canada.

Salvatore Spadafora, vice-dean of post-MD education at the University of Toronto’s faculty of medicine, said today the Saudi bureau has allowed Saudi trainees to stay until Sept. 1.

While the 216 Saudi residents and fellows in Toronto represent a small fraction of the total number in Canada’s largest health network, Spadafora says he can’t say the impact will be zero.