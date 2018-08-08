Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Anti-Islam rally to be held in front of Toronto City Hall draws outrage
by The Canadian Press
Posted Aug 8, 2018 5:09 pm EDT
Toronto City Hall and Nathan Phillips Square
A Jewish organization says it’s outraged that the Calgary-based Worldwide Coalition Against Islam is planning to hold a rally in Toronto on Saturday.
Members of several far-right, nationalist and anti-immigration groups are expected to attend the rally at Nathan Phillips Square outside City Hall on the anniversary of the Neo-Nazi march in Charlottesville.
Noah Shack of the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs says reports indicate it’s unlikely the rally will attract more than a small gathering of followers but he says hatred against Muslims or any other minority is an assault on Canada’s core values.
Shack adds groups like the coalition crave publicity and would welcome a high-profile confrontation and the centre has reached out to city officials and police to share its concerns about the event.
These people are on welfare and have nothing else to spend their day to day lives. It not Muslims or Jewish , its the hatred that they have for almost anything. Today Islam, tomorrow Judaism, next day bad weather – DO you really don’t want those 10s of 100s doctors, engineers or entrepreneurs>? – get a life
Most of the Muslims belong to peace & brotherhood religious beliefs. Islam never preaches Or advocates hatred and conflicts among the fellow beings. True Muslims always believe in care, share, generosity and well being for all. God helps all those who respect his creation irrespective of color or creed. Rally’s against any religious beliefs is the product of IGNORANCE.