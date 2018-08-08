Anti-Islam rally to be held in front of Toronto City Hall draws outrage

A Jewish organization says it’s outraged that the Calgary-based Worldwide Coalition Against Islam is planning to hold a rally in Toronto on Saturday.

Members of several far-right, nationalist and anti-immigration groups are expected to attend the rally at Nathan Phillips Square outside City Hall on the anniversary of the Neo-Nazi march in Charlottesville.

Noah Shack of the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs says reports indicate it’s unlikely the rally will attract more than a small gathering of followers but he says hatred against Muslims or any other minority is an assault on Canada’s core values.

Shack adds groups like the coalition crave publicity and would welcome a high-profile confrontation and the centre has reached out to city officials and police to share its concerns about the event.