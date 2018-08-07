Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
West Hollywood council wants to remove Trump star from Walk of Fame
by The Associated Press
Posted Aug 7, 2018 8:36 am EDT
Donald Trump's vandalized star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on July 25, 2018. THE ASSOCIATED PRESS/Reed Saxon
The West Hollywood City Council has unanimously approved a resolution seeking to remove President Donald Trump’s star from the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
The resolution urges the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and Los Angeles to remove the star because of what it says is Trump’s “disturbing treatment of women and other actions.”
However, chamber president Leron Gubler tells the Los Angeles Times the chamber has never removed a star because it’s considered part of the walk’s “historic fabric.”
Monday’s vote came after a man accused of taking a pickax to the star last month was charged with a felony count of vandalism. The star was previously vandalized days before the November 2016 election.
It has been repaired.
The star recognized Trump for his work on the TV reality show
The Apprentice.
Great Example – He does not have credential to retain the STAR award. What next to be removed.