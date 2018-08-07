Transgender Hollywood seeks recognition, and not just roles

NEW YORK, N.Y. – Scarlett Johansson’s decision to pull out of playing a transgender man in an upcoming film is being seen by some as an important moment in Hollywood that could lead to greater trans representation throughout the industry.

That effort got a major boost Tuesday when GLAAD released an open letter calling on Hollywood to “improve the lives of trans people by changing America’s understanding about who trans people are.” The letter, first posted by the trade Variety, was signed by superstar producers like Shonda Rhimes and Ryan Murphy, as well as organizations such as the American Civil Liberties Union and Time’s Up.

Advocates say it’s essential that opportunity for transgender people in entertainment extend beyond just acting roles — they should be included at every level of the Hollywood storytelling process.