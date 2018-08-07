Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Teen reported missing after Lollapalooza killed by train
by The Associated Press
Posted Aug 7, 2018 6:45 pm EDT
Last Updated Aug 7, 2018 at 7:20 pm EDT
CHICAGO – A Chicago teenager reported missing after last being seen at the Lollapalooza music festival was fatally struck by a commuter train.
Seventeen-year-old Sincere Ash was reported missing by his friends, who circulated a flyer about his disappearance on social media.
Remains later identified as the high school senior’s were discovered Sunday night on a railroad bridge. Metra spokeswoman Meg Reile said Tuesday investigators had no evidence that Ash’s death was anything other than “a horrible accident.”
Reile said investigators found no phone or other form of identification on or near Ash’s body. She added authorities were unsure when or how the accident occurred.
Reile said three trains passed the area where Ash’s body was found during the two-hour time period Ash’s friends lost contact with him and the discovery of the body.
