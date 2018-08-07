Storm causing extensive flooding in Toronto, power outage in North York

Heavy rain is causing extensive flooding across Toronto and a widespread power outage in North York.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Toronto as they anticipate up to 100 mm of rain overnight.

Since the showers are slow-moving, flooding is anticipated across the GTA.

Keep an eye out for some localized flooding downtown. Rainfall rates are pretty high with this slow moving downpour parked over #Toronto. #Onstorm pass along any trouble spots please… pic.twitter.com/o26CHOlbTR — Adam Stiles (@adamstiles) August 8, 2018

Toronto police have already responded to flooding in the area of Keele Street and Highway 401 with several cars getting stuck. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

The marine unit responded after four vehicles became stuck with occupants still in the cars at Lower Simcoe Street and Bremner Boulevard.

Several road closures are now being reported. Lakeshore Boulevard is closed between Bathurst Street and Strachan Avenue while the Don Valley Parkway at the Gardiner/Don Roadway is closed

Public Advisory:

Heavy rain has flooded many streets/roads in Toronto. Pls stay clear of low level areas. Drive safely & adjust your driving based on the weather conditions.

Lake Shore is closed between Bathurst and Strachan

Eastbound Gardiner XWY, lane 1 is flooded

^ka — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) August 8, 2018

Flooding rescue/hazard: Dovercourt Rd / Dupont st

-2-3 vehs stuck and submerged in water

-Police/TFS/EMS on scene

-closures: Northbound lanes blocked Dovercourt/Dupont#GO1452195

^ka — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) August 8, 2018

@CityNews Cars under the bridge at Dovercourt and Dupont, police and bystanders jumped in to save the person in the van. Everyone got out safely. Stay dry if you can! pic.twitter.com/8XusBeL8dY — Openopenhouse (@openopenhouse) August 8, 2018

There are also reports that there is a leak in the Rogers Centre roof and water is pouring onto the seats along the right field line in the upper deck.

There's a leak in the Rogers Centre roof. Water pouring into the seats along right field line in 500 level #BlueJays — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) August 8, 2018

Vehicles are having trouble leaving the area around the Rogers Centre as well.

This is why. It’s right by there. pic.twitter.com/F8CJZRDpal — flobee buzzin (@butihen) August 8, 2018

A video on Twitter also shows extensive flooding under a bridge at Davenport and Caledonia Park Roads.

@CityNews Flooding at Davenport and Caledonia Park Rd. pic.twitter.com/h5xsmr964n — E Mahone (@KiltoomEv) August 8, 2018

The soggy scene down on Simcoe south of Bremner. Can’t make it across the Lakeshore on foot. Lakeshore is a rushing river. @CityNews pic.twitter.com/aD7pn3N5Vh — Adrian Ghobrial (@CityAdrian) August 8, 2018

Toronto Fire Cheif Matthew Pegg says they are responding to several incidents of flooding across the city and police are reminding residents to only use 911 to report emergencies.

Tonight’s storm and heavy rains are driving high call volumes for @Toronto_Fire crews tonight. At present, our crews are managing 50 concurrent incidents. Please be safe and alert as you move around the city – lots of standing water on the roads. Current CAD view screenshot. pic.twitter.com/aWGXROB5j1 — Matthew Pegg (@ChiefPeggTFS) August 8, 2018

A power outage affecting approximately 16,000 customers in North York has also been reported by Toronto Hydro.

Hydro One says they have lost power at the Finch Transmission station. Crews have been dispatched and the cause is under investigation.

The outage map shows affected customers are in the are of Steeles Avenue, south to Sheppard Avenue and Islington Avenue over to Dufferin Avenue. Full details can be found on their website.

Fire hydrant ruptured in the storm tonight and I basically had to swim home at King/Atlantic. Streetcar is stuck in over a foot of water! #toronto @CityNews @CP24 @blogto pic.twitter.com/qLluipWDA6 — Victoria Pike