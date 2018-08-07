Storm causing extensive flooding in Toronto, power outage in North York

Heavy rain is causing extensive flooding across Toronto and a widespread power outage in North York.
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Toronto as they anticipate up to 100 mm of rain overnight.
Since the showers are slow-moving, flooding is anticipated across the GTA.
Toronto police have already responded to flooding in the area of Keele Street and Highway 401 with several cars getting stuck. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
The marine unit responded after four vehicles became stuck with occupants still in the cars at Lower Simcoe Street and Bremner Boulevard.
Several road closures are now being reported. Lakeshore Boulevard is closed between Bathurst Street and Strachan Avenue while the Don Valley Parkway at the Gardiner/Don Roadway is closed
There are also reports that there is a leak in the Rogers Centre roof and water is pouring onto the seats along the right field line in the upper deck.
Vehicles are having trouble leaving the area around the Rogers Centre as well.
A video on Twitter also shows extensive flooding under a bridge at Davenport and Caledonia Park Roads.
Toronto Fire Cheif Matthew Pegg says they are responding to several incidents of flooding across the city and police are reminding residents to only use 911 to report emergencies.
A power outage affecting approximately 16,000 customers in North York has also been reported by Toronto Hydro.
Hydro One says they have lost power at the Finch Transmission station. Crews have been dispatched and the cause is under investigation.
The outage map shows affected customers are in the are of Steeles Avenue, south to Sheppard Avenue and Islington Avenue over to Dufferin Avenue. Full details can be found on their website.