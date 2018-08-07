Loading articles...

Scores and Schedule

Last Updated Aug 7, 2018 at 3:20 am EDT

Monday’s Games

MLB

American League

Cleveland 10, Minnesota 0

N.Y. Yankees 7, Chicago White Sox 0

Seattle 4 Texas 3 (12 innings)

L.A. Angels 6 Detroit 2

National League

Miami 2, St. Louis 1

N.Y. Mets 6, Cincinnati 4

Colorado 2 Pittsburgh 0

Philadelphia 3 Arizona 2 (14 innings)

Interleague

Chicago Cubs 3, Kansas City 1

Houston 3 San Francisco 1

Tuesday’s Games

(All Times Eastern)

MLB

American League

Boston (Pomeranz 1-5) at Toronto (Stroman 4-8), 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Cobb 3-14) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Mejia 1-0) at Cleveland (Carrasco 13-5), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Hernandez 8-9) at Texas (Colon 5-10), 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 6-4) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 4-9), 8:10 p.m.

Detroit (Fiers 7-6) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 6-7), 10:07 p.m.

National League

Atlanta (Fried 1-4) at Washington (TBD), 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Atlanta (Newcomb 10-5) at Washington (Milone 1-0), 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

Cincinnati (Romano 6-9) at N.Y. Mets (Vargas 2-7), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 11-3) at Miami (Lopez 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Richard 7-10) at Milwaukee (Anderson 7-7), 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Taillon 8-8) at Colorado (TBD), 8:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Pivetta 6-9) at Arizona (Greinke 12-6), 9:40 p.m.

Interleague

Houston (Keuchel 9-9) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 4-4), 3:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Montgomery 3-4) at Kansas City (Keller 4-4), 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Hill 4-4) at Oakland (Manaea 10-7), 10:05 p.m.

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies