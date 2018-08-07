Saudi Airlines suspends Canadian operations starting Aug. 13

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
The Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is shown in Ottawa on Aug. 5, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Kawai
The rift between the federal government and Saudi Arabia has prompted the country’s state airline to suspend operations in Canada.
Saudi Airlines issued a tweet early Tuesday saying flights to and from Canada would be suspended starting August 13.
Saudi Arabia operates at least two routes to the country, both of which depart from Toronto.
Transport Canada did not immediately respond to request for comment on the decision.
Saudi Airlines’ move comes two days after the national government suspended all new trade agreements with Canada, recalled its own ambassador and gave Canada’s chief diplomat 24 hours to leave the country.
Saudi Arabia says its responding to a tweet from Ottawa’s Global Affairs ministry calling for the “immediate release” of jailed human rights activists in the country, comments Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland has defended.
Good riddance – Canadian AIR SPACE is better off without them. Even the ROGERS CUP should cut off ties with the emirates. Saudis are NOTHING better then Bigots.
Saudi’s acting so bluntly is like shooting their own feet. Such sharp and foolish acts; Saudis don’t have courage to do at their own. This shows some links with US cold Trade war started with Canada. So Canada needs to be very careful and keep an eye on all happening from this angle also.