Loading articles...

Quebec City man electrocuted, possibly while shaving; cops, coroner probe death

QUEBEC – Police say a Quebec City man who died overnight may have been electrocuted by his own razor.

Local police received a call just after midnight today about an unconscious man in an apartment building.

When they arrived, officers noted the man had suffered burns to his chest.

A police spokeswoman says attempts were made to resuscitate the 25-year-old victim and that paramedics rushed him to hospital where he was declared dead.

Const. Cyndi Pare says a police investigation is underway, as is another led by a coroner.

Pare says investigators haven’t ruled out any hypothesis but she would not specify where the man was found in the apartment or who called 911.

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies