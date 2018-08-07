Philippe Couillard mulls early election start, extending length of campaign: report

QUEBEC – There’s speculation that Liberal Leader Philippe Couillard may trigger Quebec’s general election campaign several days earlier than planned.

Radio-Canada is reporting that sources close to Couillard say he is considering extending the campaign in an effort to throw Francois Legault’s surging Coalition Avenir Quebec into the political arena for a longer stretch.

While the vote would still be held on Oct. 1 as planned, the length of the campaign would be extended from the minimum 33 days to as much as the maximum length of 39 days.

It had long been expected the campaign would begin Aug. 29 — a Wednesday.

But now there’s talk it could start the weekend before, or as early as Aug. 23, but Radio-Canada adds no date has been chosen.

In response to the rumour, Coalition Leader Francois Legault says he welcomes an early start.

“I look forward to campaigning with my great team, presenting our ideas to Quebecers and turning the page on 15 years of Liberal government,” Legault tweeted Tuesday.

“Whenever you want, Mr. Couillard.”