Suspect sought in sexual assault of 14-year-old girl

Toronto police are looking for a 52-year-old man wanted in connection with the sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl.

It’s alleged the victim was lured into the home of a man near Keele Street and Murray Ross Parkway at 5 p.m. Sunday.

Police say the man then allegedly sexually assaulted her.

Filcor DeLa Cruz, of Toronto, is wanted for sexual assault and sexual interference.

He is described as five feet six to seven inches tall and 160 pounds, with a tanned complexion. He is bald with a large mustache and bushy eyebrows. The suspect was wearing jeans and a white tank top.

No photo of the suspect has been made available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.