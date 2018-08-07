Hockey Hall of Famer and Chicago Blackhawks great Stan Mikita dead at 78

Stan Mikita, a nine-time all-star who played his entire NHL 21-year career with the Chicago Blackhawks, has died at age 78.

The Blackhawks confirmed Mikita’s death on Tuesday.

Mikita, who was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1983, led the Blackhawks (then the Black Hawks) to a Stanley Cup title in 1961 and won the Hart Trophy as the NHL’s most valuable player in 1967 and 1968.

He was also named to Canada’s team for the 1972 Summit Series, but was limited to two games due to injury.

Mikita was born in the Slovak Republic in 1940, but moved from Czechoslovakia to St. Catharines, Ont., as a young boy.

Known for using a stick with a wicked curve, Mikita had 541 goals and 926 assists over 1,394 regular-season NHL games.

Mikita was named one of the top 100 NHL players of all time by The Canadian Press in 2017.