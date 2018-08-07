Mysterious benefactor buys Torontonians 1,100 coffees in pay-it-forward experiment

Going back to work after a long weekend is tough but one Good Samaritan is making it a little easier by picking up the tab for your coffee.

A mysterious benefactor has bought 1,100 free coffees at 10 cafes across the city as a “part social social experiment and part pay-it-forward opportunity.”

Each cafe will start with 100 coffees each to give away — but that number could grow if others decide to continue the generosity.

Don’t drink coffee? Don’t worry. You can also get a tea.

But there is a catch. Each person who gets a free coffee is asked to pay the kindness forward to another.

“This day is all about paying it forward,” the benefactor said in a release.

“Everyone who receives a free beverage is encouraged to find a way to pay that small kindness forward — treat another stranger to their cup of coffee, or find some other way to make someone’s day a little brighter.”

The event is being marked with the hashtag #BuyTOaCoffeeDay.

You can try to get your free coffee at the following locations:

Uptown: (Yonge and St. Clair) 9 Bars Coffee, 46 St. Clair Ave. E.

Harbourfront: Mos Mos Coffee, 20 Bay St.

St. Lawrence Market: Fahrenheit Coffee, 120 Lombard St.

Downtown: Dineen Coffee, 140 Yonge St.

Riverside: Dark Horse Espresso, 630 Queen St. E.

Fashion District: Strange Love Coffee, 101 Spadina Ave.

Leaside: Lit Espresso Bar, 1517 Bayview Ave.

The Junction: UB Social Café, 3015 Dundas St. W. and Hounslow’s House, 70A Hounslow Heath Rd.

Etobicoke: The Big Guy’s Little Coffee Shop, 2861 Lake Shore Blvd. W.

Scarborough: Black Gold Café, 2101 Brimley Rd.