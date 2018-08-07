Loading articles...

Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash at Bloor and Dovercourt

Police investigate a motorcycle crash at Bloor Street West and Dovercourt Road in Toronto on Aug. 7, 2018. CITYNEWS/Giancarlo DeSantis

A motorcyclist is in hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Toronto on Tuesday morning.

The collision happened at Bloor Street West and Dovercourt Road around 9 a.m.

The motorcyclist had a serious leg injury, and he was taken to hospital via emergency run.

Bloor is closed from Concord Avenue to Rusholme Road for the investigation.

