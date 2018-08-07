Loading articles...

Firefighters battling massive blaze at auto wreckers yard in Etobicoke

Last Updated Aug 7, 2018 at 6:46 pm EDT

Toronto fire are battling a 2-alarm blaze at an auto wreckers yard in south Etobicoke. TWITTER/ @beercapblog

Toronto firefighters are battling a massive 2-alarm blaze at an auto wreckers yard in Etobicoke.

Emergency services were called to the fire after reports of an explosion on North Queen Street and Atomic Avenue around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Heavy smoke can be seen billowing from the yard and Toronto fire has indicated it is a pile of a cars on fire.

No injuries have been reported and police have evacuated the area.

Fire Chief Matthew Pegg said there is no indication that hazardous material is involved.


North Queen St. is closed between The East Mall and Shorncliffe Road.

