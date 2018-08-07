Firefighters battling massive blaze at auto wreckers yard in Etobicoke

Toronto firefighters are battling a massive 2-alarm blaze at an auto wreckers yard in Etobicoke.

Emergency services were called to the fire after reports of an explosion on North Queen Street and Atomic Avenue around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Heavy smoke can be seen billowing from the yard and Toronto fire has indicated it is a pile of a cars on fire.

If your in the area of North Queen and Shoreham South Etobicoke there is a large fire. Expect road closures in the area. Fire and Police on the way. pic.twitter.com/kSdzLXMhS6 — Steve Hammond (@TPSOpsCop) August 7, 2018

No injuries have been reported and police have evacuated the area.

Fire Chief Matthew Pegg said there is no indication that hazardous material is involved.



North Queen St. is closed between The East Mall and Shorncliffe Road.

Pics from a scrap yard fire going on right now on North Queen @CityNews pic.twitter.com/qcUDc970Ma — Darryl Martin (@beercapblog) August 7, 2018

Fire in a scrap yard on North Queen, Etobicoke pic.twitter.com/O4LYAbEis9 — John Carson (@johncarson) August 7, 2018