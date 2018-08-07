In the news today, Aug. 7

Five stories in the news for Tuesday, Aug. 7

———

FREELAND DEFENDS CANADA’S SAUDI STANCE

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland says Ottawa is waiting to hear more details from Saudi Arabia before responding to the country’s decision to freeze new trade deals and expel Canada’s ambassador. The Saudi moves are in retaliation for a Global Affairs Canada tweet that expressed concerns about the arrests of activists in the kingdom. Freeland defends that position, saying Ottawa will always stand up for human rights.

———

LIBERALS LAUNCH INDIGENOUS HOUSING CONTEST

The Trudeau Liberals are offering Indigenous communities $30 million in prize money as part of a contest that could end up rewriting the rules about how badly needed on-reserve housing is funded. Key to the contest is to draw in private sector builders to help finance the construction and repairing of homes in First Nations, Inuit and Metis communities. The Liberals have approached the private sector to help cover the cost for on-reserve infrastructure to the tune of about $30 billion.

———

TRUDEAU BACK HOME AFTER B.C. VISIT

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau marked the B.C. Day holiday on Monday at a picnic with about 3,000 people in Penticton. Many wanted to pose for a selfie while others hoisted placards critical of the Trans Mountain pipeline. Trudeau had been in British Columbia for several days to attend the Vancouver Pride Parade and other events. He reiterated Saturday in Duncan, B.C., that the pipeline represents Canada’s aspirations to build a strong economy and protect the environment and is going ahead.

———

ONTARIO PREMIER SET TO ROLL OUT BUCK A BEER SCHEME

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to roll out the provincial government’s buck a beer plan when he pays an early morning visit to a brewery in Picton, Ont. Ford promised cheaper beer during the recent election campaign and has also vowed to expand the sale of beer and wine to corner and box stores in Ontario. A source told The Canadian Press last week that buck a beer will be in place by the Labour Day weekend.

———

MORE THAN 120 FOREST FIRES DOT NORTHERN ONTARIO

Firefighters continue to battle flames on numerous fire lines across northern Ontario. Provincial officials said there were 122 active fires as of Monday night, including 78 in the northwest region and 44 in the northeast. Twenty-five fires remain out of control. They include the “Parry Sound 33” blaze, which about 113 square kilometres, and the “North Bay 72” blaze in the northwest. That uncontrolled fire has scorched about 272 square kilometres.

———

ALSO IN THE NEWS TODAY:

— Finance Minister Bill Morneau will discuss competitiveness at an event hosted by the Canadian Manufacturers and Exporters.

— Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath will host a news conference to discuss the province’s sex-ed curriculum.

— Alberta Status of Women Minister Danielle Larivee will announce funding to help women and girls in the province.

— In Edmonton, the Senate human right committee will hear from witnesses on issues relating to prisoners’ human rights.