Health care workers ask Tories to stop repeal of sex-ed curriculum

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath speaks to media about her party's fiscal framework in Toronto on Sept. 25, 2011. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim
Nearly 1,800 health-care workers from across the province are asking the Tory government to stop plans to repeal and replace Ontario’s modernized sex-ed curriculum.
The group of doctors, nurses and social workers signed a petition that was delivered to the provincial legislature today by NDP Leader Andrea Horwath.
Premier Doug Ford had long promised to scrap the sex-ed curriculum updated by his Liberal predecessors, and has said the government will engage in a province-wide consultation to create a new lesson plan.
The government has said teachers will use a 1998 version of the curriculum this fall as those consultations are underway.
The group of health-care workers who signed the petition says repealing the curriculum will put children’s safety and mental health at risk by providing them with outdated information.
In addition to individual workers, groups including the Registered Nurses of Ontario, the Society of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the Ontario Association of Social Workers have signed the petition.
I bet our dissident party NDP and comrade Hoggwart are behind this.
Come on Doug, unless the Ontario PC party decide to back track behind closed doors; just do the changes you want and move on. Backing down now will make you look weak when you have a majority mandate. Did you think Lieberals and Wynne-bag gave a hoot when they forced the new curriculum in few years ago?