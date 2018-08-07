Hwy. 404 reopens after head-on crash

All northbound lanes of Highway 404 have reopened after a head-on crash overnight.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at Elgin Mills Road around midnight on Tuesday.

One person has reportedly died and a second person was rushed to hospital with unknown injuries.

It appears one vehicle crossed over the grass median and slammed into the second, which was heading northbound on the highway.

Both vehicles involved were heavily damaged in the crash.

All northbound lanes of the highway were closed overnight at Elgin Mills.

One southbound lane was also closed.

The highway reopened just before 7 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing.