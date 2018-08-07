Toronto girl, 3, dies after being hit by pickup truck in provincial park

Police say a three-year-old Toronto girl has died after being struck by a pickup truck at a provincial park in Bosanquet, Ont.

Provincial police say they were called to investigate the crash in Pinery Provincial Park at about 5:30 p.m.

They say a 39-year-old man from East York was attempting to make a U-turn in his pickup truck when he hit the girl, who was also from East York.

They say bystanders tried to help the girl before an ambulance arrived, but she was pronounced dead in hospital.

“This event has been extremely traumatic for the family,” police said in a release.

They added the identities of the driver and the girl may be released once the investigation is complete.

The Office of the Chief Coroner in Toronto was to examine the child on Monday.