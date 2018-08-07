Loading articles...

Canadian under-20 rugby women beat U.S. 36-12 at the Tri-Nations Cup

Last Updated Aug 8, 2018 at 12:40 am EDT

WOLFVILLE, N.S. – Captain Sophie de Goede scored four tries to lead the Canadian women’s under-20 rugby team to a 36-12 victory over the U.S. at the Tri-Nations Cup on Tuesday.

Madison Gold and Niahm Haughey also scored tries for Canada. Tausani Levale kicked three conversions.

Alexandria Sedrick and Emily Henrich scored tries for the Americans. Natalie Gray added a conversion. American Tiana A’au was sent to the sin bin in the second half.

The Canadian women face England on Friday.

