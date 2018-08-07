Canada downs Argentina, will play for gold at FIBA under-18 Women's Americas Championship

MEXICO CITY – Canada will play for gold at the FIBA under-18 Women’s Americas Championship.

Christina Morra had 15 points and 14 rebounds as Canada held on to beat Argentina 77-71 on Monday in the tournament semifinals.

The Canadians will face the United States in the championship on Tuesday. Both nations enter the contest undefeated at 5-0.

“Another great team win for us,” said Canadian head coach Claire Meadows.

“We were able to overcome a lot of different storms in that game and that speaks volume to how our team is connected and has played throughout the tournament.”

Taya Hanson and Carly Ahlstrom each chipped in 13 points for Canada, which held a 36-31 lead at halftime.

Argentina kept it close in the second half and brought the deficit down to just a single point before the Canadians found another gear to pull away late in the fourth.

Canada’s quarterfinal victory against Chile on Sunday already guarantees the Canadians a berth at the 2019 FIBA U19 Women’s Basketball World Cup.

The U.S. beat Colombia 83-47 for its spot in the final.