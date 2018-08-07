Police investigate dramatic BMW crash in North York

Police are investigating a dramatic car crash caught on video in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police say they responded to a call for a “personal injury collision” in the area of Bartor and Clayson Roads, near Sheppard Avenue and Highway 400 at around 2 a.m. Sunday.

The driver of a white BMW 335i lost control while driving southbound on Bartor and crashed into a barrier at high speed. The car also collided with a hydro pole that was cut in half due to the impact.

The driver — a 20-year-old man — was taken to hospital with minor injuries. He was charged with careless driving.

In a video posted on the Instagram account @carswithoutlimits, a second vehicle is seen alongside the BMW.

Police are looking to speak with the driver of the second vehicle as well as the person who shot the video of the crash.

CityNews reached out to @carswithoutlimits and they said the video was submitted by an unknown source.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.