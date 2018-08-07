Bethel-Thompson, Green and Jorden named CFL top performers for Week 8

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Toronto Argonauts quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson (14) embraces Toronto Argonauts wide receiver S.J. Green (19) after full time of CFL action against the Ottawa Redblacks in Toronto on Thursday, August, 2, 2018. Toronto quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson and receiver SJ Green and Calgary receiver Kamar Jorden are the CFL's top performers for Week 8. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Bethel-Thompson impressed in his first career CFL start, throwing for 302 yards and four touchdowns in Toronto’s 42-41 comeback win over East Division-leading Ottawa on Thursday. He added another 54 yards on the ground in leading the Argonauts back from a 24-point deficit.
Thompson capped Toronto’s huge second half by engineering a last-minute drive that culminated in a 23-yard touchdown pass to Armanti Edwards with one second remaining.
Green emerged as one of Bethel-Thompson’s primary targets. The receiver amassed 134 receiving yards and scored two second-half touchdowns.
Jorden had a career-high 185 receiving yards and a touchdown as Calgary remained undefeated with a 27-18 win over the B.C. Lions on Saturday.