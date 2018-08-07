Airbnb host tips police to alleged identity theft after finding IDs

REGINA – An Quebec man faces charges of identity theft after police say an Airbnb host in Regina found several pieces of identification with the same photo, but with different names and addresses.

Police say the guest was supposed to have left last Thursday and that the landlord made the discovery while cleaning and called police.

While waiting for officers to arrive, police say the landlord observed a man trying to gain entry to the property.

Officers arrested him when they got there.

Police say they’ve reached out to notify the alleged victims, which they say are believed to be across Canada.

Mohamed Lamine Camara, 31, of the Montreal suburb of Kirkland, is charged with five counts of identity theft, as well as possession of forged documents with intent, fraud under $5,000 dollars and other offences.