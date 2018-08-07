2 arrested in ongoing human trafficking investigation

Toronto police have arrested and charged two men in connection with an ongoing human trafficking investigation.

An investigation in May revealed that three people — two men and a woman — allegedly forced a 21-year-old woman to work in the sex trade in the Greater Toronto Area.

She was allegedly forced to turn over all he earnings to them and police say “they used deception, false promises, intimidation and fear to exercise control over the actions and movements of the woman.”

One of the men and the woman are also accused of sexually assaulting the victim on one occasion.

Joshua Scanlan, 20, (pictured above) of Durham Region was found on May 31 and charged with: (TORONTO POLICE)

1. Trafficking in Persons under 18 Years of Age by Recruiting

2. Procuring Person Under 18 Years

3. Trafficking in Persons Under 18 Years of Age by Exercising Control

4. Exercise Control

5. Material Benefit from Trafficking in Persons under 18 Years of Age

6. Material Benefit from Sexual Services Provided of Person Under the Age of 18 Years

7. Advertise Another Person’s Sexual Services

He appeared in court on June 1.

Two other suspects, Rebecca Horton, 22 and Daylo Robinson, 27, (pictured above) both from Mississauga were previously arrested and charged on May 10 in connection with the same investigation.

Daylo Robinson is also facing charges in relation to the alleged trafficking of a 24-year-old woman.

Police say Robinson allegedly contacted the woman over social media and she was forced to work in the sex trade in the GTA between June and August.

They allege he “took photos of her in varying degrees of undress and posted them on Backpages.com.” In addition, he allegedly took her cell phone and all identification, isolating her from friends and family.

She was forced to give him all her earnings and “he used deception, intimidation and fear to exercise control over the actions and movements of the woman”

Police allege she was also sexually assaulted numerous times.

On Aug. 1, police laid the following charges on Robinson:

1. Trafficking in Persons by Recruiting

2. Procuring

3. Exercise Control

4. Material Benefit from Trafficking in Persons Over 18

5. Material Benefit from Sexual Services

6. Advertising Another Person’s Sexual Services

7. Sexual Assault

8. Theft Under $5000

9. Withhold Identity Document

Police say this is the third set of charges laid against him.

He appeared in court on Aug. 1.

