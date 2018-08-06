Toronto man facing 10 firearm charges after fight in parking lot: police

Peel police say a man is facing 10 firearm-related charges after they were called to the scene of a fist fight in Mississauga

Officers say they received a call for a disturbance at a parking lot in the area of Sussex Gate and Enfield Place on Sunday at about 9:30 p.m.

Morris Tutu, 21, of Toronto was arrested and is facing multiple charges, including unauthorized possession of firearm, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

They also say one firearm was recovered at the scene.