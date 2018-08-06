Loading articles...

Toronto man facing 10 firearm charges after fight in parking lot: police

Peel police say they allegedly seized this firearm following a disturbance in a parking lot in Mississauga. HANDOUT/Peel Regional Police

Peel police say a man is facing 10 firearm-related charges after they were called to the scene of a fist fight in Mississauga

Officers say they received a call for a disturbance at a parking lot in the area of Sussex Gate and Enfield Place on Sunday at about 9:30 p.m.

Morris Tutu, 21, of Toronto was arrested and is facing multiple charges, including unauthorized possession of firearm, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

They also say one firearm was recovered at the scene.

Adam Mussaji

This matter be properly investigated. 21 years OLD facing 1o Firearm related charges? Young guys converted to be Gang Members- It appears. Alarming!

August 06, 2018 at 7:13 pm