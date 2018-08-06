Toronto beaches seeing historically low E. coli levels

Stepping into the water downtown can be nerve-racking for some Toronto residents, who for years have been told it may not be the cleanest or safest place to swim.

In reality, some of the city’s beaches are seeing historically low E. coli levels.

Anything under 100 is considered safe for swimming, and Monday’s reading at Woodbine Beach was a 10.

Levels there have been so great lately, some people in the community don’t bother to check anymore.

“I used to, I’m not so concerned about it anymore though, it’s definitely gotten a lot better,” said Jason MacDonald, who was swimming at the beach on Monday.

“Before, you’d see people at the beach just relaxing but now, people are actually hopping in the water more confidently,” he said.

It may be thanks to the blue flags popping up at beaches across the city. They are flying at 27 beaches and nine marinas across the country.

“When you see the blue flag it means you can be 100% confident that the beach you’re swimming at has impeccable water quality and that the facilities are safe and accessible as well,” said Tessa Soltendieck, program coordinator of the Blue Flag program.

But residents are reminded there are still areas where swimmers should be cautious.

Just last month, Toronto Public Heath warned people to stay out of the water near Humber Bay, after tests detected potentially toxic blue-green algae.

Some residents say it’s truly remarkable how different conditions can be just 17 kilometers away.

“We should be really proud of this beach because we’ve done a great job maintaining the water quality,” said Soltendieck.

It’s recommended to always check E. Coli levels online before going for a swim.