Severe thunderstorms pummel Toronto, GTA

Last Updated Aug 6, 2018 at 3:01 pm EDT

CityNews viewer Susie Konkle shared this photo from Corktown, Hamilton looking over the bay towards Toronto as the storm moved into the GTA on Aug. 6, 2018. TWITTER/ @SusieKonkle

After an extended stretch of hot and humid weather, thunderstorms hit the GTA with considerable force on Monday afternoon.

Environment Canada issued a warning for the region including Toronto saying “meteorologists are tracking a cluster of severe thunderstorms capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickle size hail and heavy rain”

CityNews and 680 NEWS viewers shared their photos and videos from across the GTA:

