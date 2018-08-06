Suspect sought after woman sexually assaulted on TTC subway

Toronto police are searching for a suspect after a woman was sexually assaulted on the TTC subway.

The alleged assault happened around 7 p.m. on Sunday on Line 2.

A 27-year-old woman got on an eastbound train at St. George Station and took a seat next to a man.

Police say the man sexually assaulted her between the Woodbine Avenue and Main Street subway stops.

The suspect is around 50 years old. He has black hair with a receding hairline and a mole on the bridge of his nose. He was wearing a green T-shirt, blue jeans and white sneakers. He also had a brown and white shopping buggy with white wheels.