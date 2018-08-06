Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Suspect sought after woman sexually assaulted on TTC subway
by News staff
Posted Aug 6, 2018 10:16 am EDT
Last Updated Aug 6, 2018 at 11:32 am EDT
Police are searching for a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman on the subway on Aug. 5, 2018. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service
Toronto police are searching for a suspect after a woman was sexually assaulted on the TTC subway.
The alleged assault happened around 7 p.m. on Sunday on Line 2.
A 27-year-old woman got on an eastbound train at St. George Station and took a seat next to a man.
Police say the man sexually assaulted her between the Woodbine Avenue and Main Street subway stops.
The suspect is around 50 years old. He has black hair with a receding hairline and a mole on the bridge of his nose. He was wearing a green T-shirt, blue jeans and white sneakers. He also had a brown and white shopping buggy with white wheels.
This city is full of creeps and nutcases, and before anyone else says it, no I am not one of them!
@rds65: I agree with you. I worry about my nieces when they take the ttc. Thanks to technology we can get an instant pic of the culprits. Maybe we advocate for self defence classes for ladies and offer free pepper spray, and more transit constables.