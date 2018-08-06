Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Rapper Kamaiyah's court date postponed in airport spat
by The Associated Press
Posted Aug 6, 2018 5:25 pm EDT
Last Updated Aug 6, 2018 at 6:00 pm EDT
ENFIELD, Conn. – Rapper Kamaiyah’s court proceeding in a Connecticut airport disturbance case has been postponed.
The 26-year-old artist from Oakland, California, was scheduled to appear Monday in Enfield Superior Court. Her lawyer, Salvatore Bonanno, says there was a scheduling conflict and the case was continued to Sept. 10. Kamaiyah wasn’t in court.
She had been arrested at Bradley Airport near Hartford in May. Police say she refused to remove a head cover after setting off an alarm and yelled profanities at security officers. She has yet to enter pleas to misdemeanour charges of breach of peace and interfering with police.
Kamaiyah Johnson hit the scene with her 2016 debut mixtape “A Good Night in the Ghetto” and appeared in a Sprite commercial this year with basketball star LeBron James.
