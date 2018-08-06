Loading articles...

Pedestrian struck by dump truck on Queen West

Last Updated Aug 6, 2018 at 1:21 pm EDT

Police tape surrounds the area where a woman was struck by a dump truck on Queen Street West on Aug. 6, 2018. CITYNEWS/Jason MacLellan

One person suffered serious injuries after being struck by a dump truck on Queen Street West.

Police responded to a call for a pedestrian struck by a vehicle in the Queen Street West and Dunn Avenue area around 12:15 p.m. on Monday.

A female pedestrian was reportedly underneath the truck and suffered serious injuries. She was taken to hospital in non-life threatening condition.

Roads in the area are expected to be closed for the investigation.

||
Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies