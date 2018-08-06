Loading articles...

Motorcyclist, 22, killed in Highway 427 crash

Last Updated Aug 6, 2018 at 9:28 pm EDT

A 22-year-old motorcyclist was killed after a crash on Highway 427 in Etobicoke. TWITTER/@OPP_HSD

Provincial police say a 22-year-old motorcyclist has died after a collision on Highway 427 in Etobicoke.

The crash just after 3 p.m. in the southbound lanes just south of Highway 401.

The Hwy 401 eastbound and westbound ramps to Hwy. 427 were closed for several hours as police investigated the collision, but they have since reopened.

