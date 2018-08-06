Loading articles...

Teen boy seriously injured in High Park stabbing

A teenage boy is in hospital with serious injuries after he was stabbed in High Park.

Toronto police were called the area of High Park Trail, near Allotment Lane and Centre Road, just after 12:30 a.m. on Monday.

The teen, who paramedics say is in his late teens, was rushed to hospital. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police are searching for two male suspects.

|
Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies