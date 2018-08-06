GTA under a thunderstorm watch as heat warning continues

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for much of southern Ontario, including the GTA.

According to the national weather agency, thunderstorms are expected to develop over portions of southern Ontario on Monday afternoon.

“Some of these thunderstorms will have the potential to produce significant rainfall amounts as well as wind gusts to 90 km/h. Some hail is possible as well,” the agency said.

The unsettled weather may continue into the evening hours as well.

The watch comes as the region continues to be gripped by a hot and humid air mass, prompting a heat warning by Environment Canada.

In the GTA, the temperature is expected to hit 32 C on Monday, but it will feel like 41 C with the humidity.

Environment Canada said a cooler front is expected to move through the area on Tuesday, bringing relief from the hot and humid temperatures.