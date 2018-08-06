Goerges avoids early upset with comeback win over Babos at Rogers Cup

MONTREAL – Julia Goerges of Germany has avoided an early upset at the Rogers Cup with a 3-6, 7-6 (3), 6-4 win over Timea Babos of Hungary on Monday.

It took the 10th-ranked Goerges nearly two-and-a-half hours to complete the three-set comeback against the unseeded 25-year-old.

Goerges, 29, had 17 aces and five double faults to Babos’ eight and one, respectively.

Goerges will face Lucie Safarova of the Czech Republic or Daria Gavrilova of Russia.

In other women’s action, Anett Kontaveit of Estonia defeated Ekaterina Makarova of Russia 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 and Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia cruised past Aleksandra Krunic of Serbia 6-1, 6-0.