Loading articles...

Autopsy confirms death of man in Caledon was a homicide

An OPP cruiser is seen in an undated file photo. CITYNEWS

Ontario provincial police say an autopsy has confirmed that the death of man last week in Caledon was homicide.

Police say the body of 54-year-old Giuseppe Antonio Colavita was found last Tuesday at a residential property on Humber Station Road.

They say Colavita is from the GTA, but have not said which city is was from.

Police have not said how he died.

No suspect information has been released.

|
Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies