6-year-old girl dies in Highway 10 tractor trailer crash

Ontario Provincial Police cruiser

Provincial police say young girl has died after a collision on Highway 10 in Caledon.

Officers were called to the crash between Charleston Sideroad and Olde Base Line Road around 10:15 a.m. Monday.

The collision involved a tractor trailer and a passenger vehicle, both headed northbound on the highway.

A 6-year-old girl in the vehicle died of her injuries while a 36-year-old man was airlifted to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

Adam Mussaji

This Simcoe Long Holiday may be a record for the Number of Deaths & Collisions on the ROAD. I wonder how many TICKETS issued for impairments?

August 06, 2018 at 4:08 pm