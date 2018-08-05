Saturday’s Games
CFL
Calgary 27, British Columbia 18
—
MLB
American League
Boston 4, N.Y. Yankees 1
Chicago White Sox 2, Tampa Bay 1
Cleveland 3, L.A. Angels 0
Minnesota 8, Kansas City 2
Texas 3, Baltimore 1
Oakland 2, Detroit 1
Toronto 5, Seattle 1
National League
Cincinnati 7, Washington 1, 1st game
Chicago Cubs 5, San Diego 4
Philadelphia 8, Miami 3
St. Louis 8, Pittsburgh 4
Washington 6, Cincinnati 2, 2nd game
Milwaukee 8, Colorado 4
N.Y. Mets 3, Atlanta 0
Arizona 9, San Francisco 3
Interleague
Houston 14, L.A. Dodgers 0
—
MLS
Toronto FC 2, Atlanta United FC 2, tie
D.C. United 1, Montreal 1, tie
New England 3, Orlando City 3, tie
San Jose 3, FC Dallas 1
Seattle 2, Minnesota United 1
Vancouver 2, New York City FC 2, tie
Colorado 2, LA Galaxy 1
Sporting Kansas City 1, Houston 0
Real Salt Lake 2, Chicago 1
Portland 3, Philadelphia 0
—