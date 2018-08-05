Loading articles...

Saturday's Games

Last Updated Aug 5, 2018 at 2:00 am EDT

CFL

Calgary 27, British Columbia 18

MLB

American League

Boston 4, N.Y. Yankees 1

Chicago White Sox 2, Tampa Bay 1

Cleveland 3, L.A. Angels 0

Minnesota 8, Kansas City 2

Texas 3, Baltimore 1

Oakland 2, Detroit 1

Toronto 5, Seattle 1

National League

Cincinnati 7, Washington 1, 1st game

Chicago Cubs 5, San Diego 4

Philadelphia 8, Miami 3

St. Louis 8, Pittsburgh 4

Washington 6, Cincinnati 2, 2nd game

Milwaukee 8, Colorado 4

N.Y. Mets 3, Atlanta 0

Arizona 9, San Francisco 3

Interleague

Houston 14, L.A. Dodgers 0

MLS

Toronto FC 2, Atlanta United FC 2, tie

D.C. United 1, Montreal 1, tie

New England 3, Orlando City 3, tie

San Jose 3, FC Dallas 1

Seattle 2, Minnesota United 1

Vancouver 2, New York City FC 2, tie

Colorado 2, LA Galaxy 1

Sporting Kansas City 1, Houston 0

Real Salt Lake 2, Chicago 1

Portland 3, Philadelphia 0

