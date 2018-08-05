Loading articles...

Motorcyclist seriously injured after crash in Mississauga

Last Updated Aug 5, 2018 at 6:09 pm EDT

A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen in an undated file photo.

A motorcyclist has been taken to a trauma centre after a collision with a car in Mississauga.

Peel police say they were called to the scene at Balboa Drive and Lakeshore Road just before 5 p.m.

Paramedics say the male driver was in life-threatening condition.

A passenger in the other vehicle has been taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The intersection is closed as police investigate.

Ktel007

Saw a guy today on a crotch rocket flying in between and around cars doing at least 180 on the 410…..future roadkill shame that they will probably kill someone else when they screw up and make the final mistake of their life.

August 05, 2018 at 6:13 pm