'Mission: Impossible' bests Winnie-the-Pooh at box office

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
FILE - This image released by Paramount Pictures shows Tom Cruise in a scene from "Mission: Impossible - Fallout." Tom Cruise has outrun Winnie-the-Pooh at the box office. "Mission: Impossible -- Fallout" topped ticket sales for the second straight weekend with an estimated $35 million despite newcomer "Christopher Robin." According to studio estimates Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018, the sixth "Mission: Impossible" installment has amassed $124 million in its first 10 days of release. (Chiabella James/Paramount Pictures and Skydance via AP, File)
NEW YORK, N.Y. – Tom Cruise has outrun Winnie-the-Pooh at the box office. “Mission: Impossible — Fallout” topped ticket sales for the second straight weekend with an estimated $35 million despite newcomer “Christopher Robin.”
According to studio estimates Sunday, the sixth “Mission: Impossible” installment has amassed $124 million in its first 10 days of release. That pace is better than most previous entries in the Tom Cruise franchise.
Disney’s live-action Winnie-the-Pooh revival “Christopher Robin” opened on the low side of expectation with $25 million. It marks the rare Disney film not to open number one, though the studio had other milestones to celebrate. “Black Panther” on Saturday became just the third film to cross $700 million domestically.
The R-rated action-comedy “The Spy Who Dumped Me” opened in third with $12.4 million.